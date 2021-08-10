Tributes
Doctors say risk of heart inflammation among youth after COVID shot is low

Vaccine File Image
Vaccine File Image(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:32 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID vaccine opponents often cite the risk of heart inflammation among teens and youth as a reason for not getting the shot.

The CDC was investigating a number of cases of heart inflammation in June after it was reported there may have been a link between that and the COVID vaccine.

[Read a previous report: CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens]

But a new study is leading doctors to say the risk is extremely low.

Out of more than 344 million doses administered in the U.S., the CDC reports 716 confirmed cases of myocarditis or pericarditis — almost always mild. That’s one case for every 480,000 shots.

Doctors say people who catch the virus are about 2,000 times more likely to suffer the ailment.

“The risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, after getting a COVID infection can be anywhere between one and 50, to one and 300,” Family Medical Physician Dr. Rob Carlisle said.

Both the CDC and World Health Organization have concluded that the vaccines’ benefit outweighs the risk.

