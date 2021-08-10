Tributes
COVID testing urged for customers of Kauai’s Tahiti Nui restaurant in Hanalei

Main road in Hanalei, Kauai.
Main road in Hanalei, Kauai.(Dillon Ancheta)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are urging patrons of Kauai’s Tahiti Nui restaurant to get tested after they were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

The Department of Health said on Monday they identified a cluster tied to the Hanalei restaurant. At least seven known cases have been confirmed so far in both workers and customers.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between July 30 and Aug. 4 is being urged to get tested as soon as possible.

“The Tahiti Nui management has been extremely cooperative with our investigation and communication, including announcing possible exposures on their social media sites,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kauai District Health Officer. “Mahalo to the restaurant and employees for their support and concern for our community. We are making this announcement today because we cannot notify all patrons individually and we want to reach as many patrons as possible.”

The cluster remains under investigation.

On the Garden Isle, free community testing is available at the Convention Hall in Lihue Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A mobile van has also been set up to help with testing and vaccination outreach. Click here for details.

As a reminder, face masks are required indoors statewide, except when actively eating and drinking. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. .

