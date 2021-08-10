Hawaii’s COVID surge puts strain on medical clinics as demand for testing grows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s case counts have more than doubled in the past two weeks and the surge is putting a strain on testing sites.

Clinicians say they’re seeing frantic residents coming in. Many have symptoms, but most are worried about possible exposure.

Last week, the state reported more than 8,000 tests in one day — the most since last September.

During certain periods of the day at Urgent Care Hawaii in Pearl City, people hoping for tests are getting sent elsewhere.

Urgent Care Hawaii says its sites are seeing 200 patients per day and that’s twice capacity.

“We’ve been getting a heavy influx of patients right now,” said Jeanette Swanson, Clinical Operations Manager.

Swanson says they have to prioritize patients.

“It’s very hard for us to say no because we know that they need the help,” she said.

People are demanding more tests because of COVID exposures at work or school.

“The demand for COVID testing is overwhelming at all of the facilities,” said Donna Schmidt, CEO of Urgent Care Hawaii.

“The parents are frustrated and afraid,” she added.

But often because of privacy, patients have no details on their level of exposure.

“They are coming in because their employer says you need a negative test before you can come back to work,” Schmidt said.

A widespread shortage of rapid tests also means patients may need to wait 48 hours for results from the PCR test and those that do get in must wait for hours to get tested.

One man got a negative result, but the wait was long.

“They were so backlogged, it took about a total of three hours to get the test done,” Travis Holt said.

Who should be tested? The CDC says people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and people who’ve been exposed to someone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID.

People who are fully vaccinated should get tested three to five days after exposure.

“If you are exposed to someone for more than 15 minutes for adults and if you are vaccinated, you want to get tested at day three to five,” Dr. Carlo Fernandes said.

CDC guidelines say people who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine and be tested immediately and then again five to seven days after last exposure.

