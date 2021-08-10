Tributes
‘Bows Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede reflect on how beach volleyball expanded their indoor game

Brooke Van Sickle
Brooke Van Sickle(Hawaii Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine indoor volleyball team is back on the court after missing the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, two members of the team spent countless hours on the sand and are now bringing back what they learned to the indoor scene.

“I just think that beach volleyball helps physically, just helps you become a better athlete,” Brooke Van Sickle told reporters before practice.

“You go back to indoor you’re faster because of sand, you’re going to jump a little bit higher probably it just helps I think overall just ball control,” said UH’s outside hitter.

Van Sickle trained with ‘Bows middle blocker and now sand partner, Amber Igiede.

The duo claimed the Big West Pair of the Week title after a strong showing at the Husky Invitational, going 7-0 in their matches.

“There’s only two people on the court for beach, so you really have to stay calm for your partner and for your team,” said Igiede.

“I think it’s really helped me become mentally strong and become calmer.”

Head coach Robyn Ah Mow credits Igiede’s growth on the court to the hours spent on the sand.

“Just going out to the beach is obviously going to expand her game because she has to do everything,” said Ah Mow.

Van Sickle, Igiede, and the Rainbow Wahine start their 2021 indoor season at home against Fairfield on August 27 in the Rainbow Wahine Classic.

After a long Hiatus, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is back in Action.
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opens fall training camp after missing 2020 season
Throughout the games, Hawaii's Olympians offered plenty of highlights and today, Hawaii News...
Back home in the islands, Christenson reflects on Tokyo Olympics experience
