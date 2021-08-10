Tributes
6 members of Fla. church die of COVID-19 in 10 days

By WJXT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A church in Florida hosted a walk-in vaccination clinic for the community after it lost six members of the congregation in 10 days to COVID-19.

With coronavirus cases surging in Jacksonville, Florida, and the threat of new variants on the rise, Impact Church hosted a free public coronavirus vaccination clinic Sunday for those ages 12 and older. At least 100 people were vaccinated in the first three hours, according to Pastor Joseph Cooper.

The clinic was part of the church’s initiative to push the community to get vaccinated.

“So, we believe that the doctors were created by the Lord, and he gave them the information to create this vaccine. That’s his answer to this horrible pandemic,” Cooper said.

Cooper hopes to get as many people vaccinated as possible after losing six church members to the virus. He says all of them were healthy with no pre-existing conditions but were all unvaccinated. Four of those who died were under the age of 30.

Senior Pastor George Davis says the deaths all happened within 10 days, and those who passed weren’t in the hospital long before the end.

“It’s pain. These are actual people that I know, that I have pastored. One 24-year-old kid, I’ve known him since he was a toddler,” Davis said.

As of Friday, 15 to 20 church members were in the hospital with the virus, around 10 were dealing with it at home and another three to five vaccinated members had tested positive. The cases first began in late July.

Davis says after talking to the members’ families, he’s certain they contracted the virus from somewhere outside of the church.

During services, the congregation requires masks, practices social distancing and offers hand sanitizer. The auditorium is thoroughly cleaned in between services, according to Davis.

Sunday’s vaccination clinic was the second one the church has hosted since March. At that time, Davis says 800 people were vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

