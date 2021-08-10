3-vehicle crash on H-1 eastbound near Kalihi causes major traffic delays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash involving three vehicles on the H-1 Freeway near Kalihi causes major traffic delays for eastbound drivers, according to police.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday in the center lane of the freeway before the Vineyard offramp.

As Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and a tow truck respond to the scene, two center lanes were closed — they have since reopened.

Kalihi H-1 eastbound crash (Hawaii News Now)

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated.

