$1T infrastructure bill heads to House; Hawaii to receive billions in federal funds if passed

Billions in funding could come to Hawaii if the US House of Representatives approves $1...
Billions in funding could come to Hawaii if the US House of Representatives approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill.(Hawaii News Now/file image (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the Senate’s approval of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, Hawaii could receive up to $2.8 billion in funds to improve roadways and other public systems.

The measure was passed by the Senate Tuesday, following a 69-30 vote that even included approval from Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Sen. Brian Schatz was among those who voted in favor of passing the bill, which includes federal funding to improve Hawaii’s aging infrastructure.

“Billions of federal dollars for Hawaii are in this bill to help us fix up our roads and bridges, and create thousands of new jobs across the state,” said Schatz, who is a chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing.

“This massive investment will make it safer and easier for Hawaii families to get around, while helping grow our local economy.”

The breakdown of funds for Hawaii includes:

  • At least $1.5 billion for roads, bridges and major projects
  • $637.4 million for public transit
  • $256 million for airports
  • $160 million for broadband
  • $200.4 million for water infrastructure
  • $18 million for electric vehicles
  • $3 million for clean energy and grid

He added that funding will also be allotted to ensure the state’s infrastructure will be more resilient to climate change as well as improve public transportation options for residents.

The measure also includes investing in electric vehicle infrastructure — such as charging ports and zero emission buses — and expanding high-speed internet access for residents across the state

Within the measure, Schatz said funds will also be allocated to making streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In an effort to prevent traffic fatalities, Schatz worked to include the Vulnerable Road Users Safety Act as part of the deal.

The bill now heads to the US House of Representatives for consideration.

