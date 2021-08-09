RECAP: As the 2020 Tokyo games comes to an end, here’s how Hawaii’s Olympians scored

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following numerous competitions unlike years’ past, the much anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics is coming to an end — with the historic closing ceremony set for Sunday.

With the games bringing in top athletes from around the world, Hawaii was represented by 15 local Olympians at this year’s games.

Here’s how they did:

Men’s Volleyball | Team USA

Micah Christenson, Erik Shoji and Kawika Shoji

The USA men’s volleyball team fought to the end, but ultimately came up short as they were unable to advance to the quarterfinals.

Local boys Micah Christenson, Erik and Kawika Shoji’s fate came down to a single match against Argentina, in which the team lost in three-straight sets.

Surfing | Team USA

John John Florence

Going for the gold in the men’s surfing competition meant John John Florence had to edge out fellow USA teammate, Kolohe Andino, however despite his efforts, Florence could not make the jump.

The North Shore native missed the quarterfinals after completing heat two with 11.60 points, compared to Andino’s score of 14.83.

Carissa Moore

Carissa Moore represented the United States and Hawaii as she became the first woman in surfing to win gold at the Olympics.

The Honolulu-born surfer scored 14.93 in the final round, edging out Bianca Buitendag of South Africa.

Skateboarding | Team USA

Jordyn Barratt

Haleiwa native, Jordyn Barratt, made a push to the podium in the women’s park competition as skateboarding made its debut in the Tokyo Olympics.

Barratt got her highest score during her first run, however 35.22 points was not enough to qualify for the final round.

Heimana Reynolds

Heimana Reynolds showcased his talents at Ariake Park in the men’s park competition.

Reynolds’ third run posted a score of 63.09, but it wasn’t enough to move the Mid-Pacific Institute alumnus forward in the competition.

He ended his journey at the Olympics finishing in thirteenth place.

Beach Volleyball | Team USA

Tri Bourne

In Round 16 of men’s beach volleyball, Honolulu’s Tri Bourne and partner Jake Gibb’s Olympic hopes came to an end after a loss to Germany.

Bourne was a late addition to the team, after fellow Hawaii Olympian Taylor Crabb tested positive for COVID-19 days before the games were set to kick off.

Karate | Team USA

Sakura Kokumai

Karate made its Olympic debut in Tokyo with Oahu’s own Sakura Kokumai competing in the women’s kata division.

With a bronze medal at stake, Kokumai scored a total of 25.40 points at the end of the ranking round ― however, it was not enough to defeat Viviana Bottaro of Italy.

Water Polo | Team USA

Jesse Smith

The USA men’s water polo team fought a long up-hill battle, but could not secure the win against Croatia.

Conclusively, Kailua’s Jesse Smith led the team to a sixth place overall ranking.

Rugby | Team USA

Martin Iosefo

Hawaii’s Martin Iosefo along with Team USA fought to advance in the men’s rugby competition, but they came up short after a 7-28 loss to South Africa.

Team USA rugby completed their Olympic run in sixth place.

Basketball | Team Japan

Hugh Hogland

Team Japan’s run for a gold medal in the men’s basketball competition ended with a loss to Argentina.

Iolani School alumnus Hugh Hogland and the team missed the quarterfinals after ending the preliminary round with a record of 0-3.

Surfing | Team Japan

Mahina Maeda

Haleiwa’s Mahina Maeda advanced to round three in the surfing competition representing Team Japan, but she completed her Olympic run after a loss to USA’s Caroline Marks.

In heat four, Maeda finished with 7.74 points, but it was not enough to match the 15.33 points Marks put up.

Swimming | Team FSM

Taeyanna Adams

19-year-old swimmer, Taeyanna Adams, represented the Federated States of Micronesia in her first Olympic games. She competed in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Training with Kona Aquatics’, Adams took fourth place in heat one, but did not qualify for the semifinals.

Surfing | Team Brazil

Tatiana Weston-Webb

In surfing’s Olympic debut, Tatiana Weston-Webb represented Team Brazil, advancing to round three in the competition.

Weston-Webb faced Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki, putting up 9.00 points — however, it was not enough to move on to the quarterfinals.

