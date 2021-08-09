Multiple COVID cases confirmed on film set of ‘Love Island’ in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several members on the production of a popular reality matchmaking show — currently being filmed on Hawaii Island — have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five COVID cases were reported during the production of “Love Island” on Friday and Saturday.

The show rented out the entire Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo for the duration of the production, which is scheduled to wrap up next weekend.

ITV Entertainment, the show’s production company, said the show is going “above and beyond” CDC and union guidelines with testing, mask-wearing, contact tracing and quarantine protocols.

