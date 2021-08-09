Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Multi-million dollar makeover gives Waianae’s Searider Productions a new home

The new home of Searider Productions on the campus of Waianae High School.
The new home of Searider Productions on the campus of Waianae High School.(WhiteSpace Architects)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae High School students now back on campus have something new to be excited about: The new multi-media facility for the award-winning Searider Productions program.

The re-imagined space sits right next to the school’s gymnasium. It’s been years in the making, and was a vision come true thanks to new funding and work by WhiteSpace architects. The $10.7 million renovation refurbished old existing buildings and merged them with a new one.

There’s new classrooms, top-notch technology, and a new courtyard for some 250 Searider Productions students enrolled in the program.

“We have spaces for all of our high school activities. We have spaces for all of our early college and in-college activities. We have spaces for our edu-prises, and we have spaces for everybody to enjoy which is what we’re really excited about,” Video Advisor and Operations Manager for the Searider Productions foundation John Allen III said.

High school and college students gain all types of skills from the basics of media and journalism – to design, 3D printing, and even silk screen shirt production.

Searider Productions is a gem of Waianae high school. They’ve won many awards both locally and nationally, and they strive in cultivating local, homegrown talent. They’re known on the national scale especially at the Student Television Network convention, a competition of the nation’s best media students.

“We try to instill in them that wherever you are and wherever life takes you, don’t forget where you came from because its important to the people that come behind you,” Allen said.

The lessons go far beyond just media skills. He wants students to take away a solid work ethic – no matter the career they choose.

“It’s about teamwork, inspiring each other. It’s about working together, putting your nose to the grindstone and figuring out the problem together,” he added.

The new upgraded space not only meets the needs of the nationally renown program – it’s also a source of inspiration for the students.

“They see that it’s not about the grades, it’s not about what am I doing today, it’s really about what am I doing for my future, what am I doing for the future of my community.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing/FILE
643 new COVID infections reported; Lt. Gov says 213 hospitalized
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases
A witness captured the flames moments after the fire began.
HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away
EMS
Honolulu firefighters rescue 2 women trapped under vehicle following crash

Latest News

Laniakea rally drew dozens to the North Shore on Sunday.
Bringing attention to ‘honu harassment,’ dozens rallied in Laniakea
It took firefighters 4 hours to put out the flames. The cause is under investigation.
HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away
Protestors said social media posting of tourists harassing the threatened turtles are a symptom...
Bringing attention to ‘honu harassment,’ dozens rallied in Laniakea
13-Under HK Elite baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series
13-Under HK Elite baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series