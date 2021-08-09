Tributes
Humid and wetter conditions for the next two days

Remnants of former tropical cyclone “Jimena” brings moisture to the Hawaiian Islands
Billy V has the latest forecast and the changes from today into tomorrow.
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier trade wind weather is forecast for today, but Tuesday will bring more humidity and moisture as remnants of former tropical cyclone Jimena move thru our state. The leading edge of the moisture field is expected to reach Hawaii Island by Monday and move westward thru the islands. Most of the showers will be windward and mauka, drifting occationally to the leeward side at times. Drier conditions on Thursday and gusty trade winds Friday into the weekend.

A small craft advisory will remain posted overnight for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Surf along east facing shores will decline over the next few days with the weaker trade winds. A new south swell is timed to arrive late Monday, peaking Tuesday into Wednesday. West shores could get a little wrap from that swell. North shores will remain generally flat until Wednesday, when the first in a series of small west-northwest to northwest swells is expected to arrive, with a slightly larger swell expected for the weekend.

