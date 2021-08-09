Tributes
HMSA joins other large health organizations in mandating COVID-19 vaccine for workers

HMSA (File)
HMSA (File)(Hawaii News Now)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Medical Service Association announced Monday a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all current and future employees, joining several other local and national health organizations.

“The science clearly shows that vaccines save lives,” said Mark Mugiishi, HMSA president and CEO, in a statement. “As the delta variant continues to cause alarming increases in COVID-19 case counts here locally, we are making the move to mandate vaccines for our workforce.”

The vaccine mandate also extends to vendors and contractors that come into contact with HMSA’s workforce.

“This change will help ensure the safety and security of our workplace, workforce, and members as well as contribute to the larger effort to eliminate this threat from our community.”

Human Resources will consider exemptions for medical or religious reasons on an individual, case-by-case basis.

Exempted employees will be tested on a regular basis.

The announcement comes as a growing number of large companies, both locally and nationally, also announce vaccine mandates as the highly contagious delta variant continues to drive up case counts.

