Higher chance for showers, humidity on the horizon

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lighter trade winds are expected for the next few days as high pressure weakens to the north. It should be mostly dry on Monday, but a wetter and more humid weather pattern is possible Tuesday and Wednesday due to moisture from former tropical cyclone Jimena. The leading edge of the moisture field is expected to reach the Big Island Monday night and then move westward through the island chain. Most of the showers will be for windward and mauka areas, but hopefully some showers will make it to leeward areas currently in drought. A drier airmass, stronger trades and lower humidity levels are expected heading into the weekend.

A small craft advisory will remain posted overnight for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Surf along east facing shores will decline over the next few days with the weaker trade winds. A new south swell is timed to arrive late Monday, peaking Tuesday into Wednesday. West shores could get a little wrap from that swell. North shores will remain generally flat until Wednesday, when the first in a series of small west-northwest to northwest swells is expected to arrive, with a slightly larger swell expected for the weekend.

