Green: Hawaii reports 437 new COVID infections; 225 hospitalized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 437 new COVID-19 cases Monday amid ongoing surge of the virus across the state, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

The lieutenant governor says active hospitalizations also ticked up to 225. He reports the state’s positivity rate is at 7.29%

Of the new cases Monday:

293 were on Oahu

67 in Hawaii Island

56 in Maui County

16 on Kauai

As Hawaii sees higher COVID case counts, Green urged the governor and other state leaders to decrease gathering sizes and enhance vaccination efforts.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 60.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 67.8% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

