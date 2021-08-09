Tributes
Green: Hawaii reports 437 new COVID infections; 225 hospitalized

The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 437 new COVID-19 cases Monday amid ongoing surge of the virus across the state, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

The lieutenant governor says active hospitalizations also ticked up to 225. He reports the state’s positivity rate is at 7.29%

Of the new cases Monday:

  • 293 were on Oahu
  • 67 in Hawaii Island
  • 56 in Maui County
  • 16 on Kauai

As Hawaii sees higher COVID case counts, Green urged the governor and other state leaders to decrease gathering sizes and enhance vaccination efforts.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 60.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 67.8% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

