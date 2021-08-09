Tributes
Friends trapped in flooding elevator

By Marlo Lundak, Lauren Melendez, Tara Campbell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - What was supposed to be a quick ride in an elevator became a nightmare scenario for a group of friends, as water started to flood in.

WOWT reported one of them was recording on their phone and captured the moment the same floodwaters sweeping through downtown Omaha first came rushing in to the apartment elevator.

Tony Luu and his three friends were trapped and desperately calling for help. His friend frantically dialed 911, while Luu phoned his roommate who is a maintenance employee for the building.

“I said, ‘Hey, I need you to come help me; I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” Luu said.

Daylon and Drayton Stapp, now positioned to be first responders, rushed to the basement. They quickly found themselves in a similar yet equally dangerous position.

Luu is 5′7, and by that point the water was just below his chin. He fought to kick the door open as his friends on the other side tried to pry it apart as best they could.

Nearly 10 minutes later, their collaboration was successful. And it’s likely a story they’ll never forget

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

