Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Fire burns inside hollow tree after wildfire moves through

By Stanton Tang and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:36 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER, Calif. (KOLO/Gray News) - Even after it seems like a forest fire is out, it can pose hidden dangers.

KOLO reported Fire crews patrol weeks after the fire is contained, looking for hidden flames inside trees or underground in stumps and roots.

A team with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection found one such threat north of the town of Chester, in an area devastated by the Dixie Fire. A natural hollow in a tall tree let the fire in.

If the fire were allowed to keep burning up into the tree, it could pose a danger of reigniting the flames if the winds picked up. The tree also posed a danger if it fell across the nearby road.

Access to the Dixie Fire burn scar is restricted due to the risk of trees that are still burning. There is also the risk of dead trees and branches falling with no warning.

If the flames burn down to the roots of a dead tree, there can be voids beneath the ground where the fire is still actively burning. If a person stepped on top of the void, they could be severely injured.

Fire managers ask that the public be patient before they reopen any burn area to make sure any potential danger areas have been dealt with.

Copyright 2021 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing/FILE
643 new COVID infections reported; Lt. Gov says 213 hospitalized
A witness captured the flames moments after the fire began.
HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases
Crews were making repairs Sunday, causing a traffic headache.
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both

Latest News

Deadly virus discovered in dolphin species found in Hawaiian waters
Deadly virus discovered in dolphin species found in Hawaiian waters
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
Police said a woman suspected of plowing into two other women is in custody and was charged...
Suspect accused of plowing vehicle into 2 women charged with attempted murder