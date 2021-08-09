Dozens fill Honolulu Hale to protest city’s new vaccine mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of people showed up at Honolulu Hale Monday morning, protesting the city’s new vaccination mandate.

The group was led by former Honolulu Mayoral candidate Bud Stonebraker.

The protesters called on Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi to not implement a vaccination mandate for city workers.

The mandate, which was announced last week, would require all workers to show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who fail to show proof would have to be tested every week at their own expense.

The mayor did come out with some of his staffers to address the crowd.

After speaking to the mayor, the group then marched to the Department of Health, where they also protested the vaccine mandate.

