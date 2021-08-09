Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Deadly virus discovered in dolphin species found in Hawaiian waters

A deadly virus has been discovered for the first time in a species of dolphin found in waters...
A deadly virus has been discovered for the first time in a species of dolphin found in waters off Hawaii. Photo: Brittany D. Guenther/Cascadia Research(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers at the University of Hawaii have discovered a deadly virus that effects a species of dolphin found in waters off Hawaii.

After two years of investigation, researchers said they found a novel strain of morbillivirus in a Fraser’s dolphin that was stranded on Maui in 2018.

The marine mammal disease is responsible for deadly outbreaks among dolphins and whales around the world. Officials said over 200 dolphins have already died in waters off Brazil in a morbillivirus outbreak.

Scientists said the virus discovered is the first linked to Fraser’s dolphin.

“It’s significant to us here in Hawaii because we have many other species of dolphins and whales — about 20 species that call Hawaii home — that may also be vulnerable to an outbreak from this virus,” said Kristi West, lab director at UH Health and Stranding Lab.

Researchers said the virus is especially concerning as Fraser’s dolphins are highly social and interact closely with other dolphins and whales in Hawaiian waters, meaning it could easily spread to other marine animals.

The UH Health and Stranding Lab said the next step is to focus on antibody testing of Hawaiian dolphins and whales.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing/FILE
643 new COVID infections reported; Lt. Gov says 213 hospitalized
A witness captured the flames moments after the fire began.
HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases
Crews continue repairs on broken water main Kalanianaole Highway.
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both

Latest News

Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Crews continue repairs on broken water main Kalanianaole Highway.
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Carissa Moore
RECAP: As the 2020 Tokyo games comes to an end, here’s how Hawaii’s Olympians scored
Laniakea rally drew dozens to the North Shore on Sunday.
Bringing attention to ‘honu harassment,’ dozens rallied in Laniakea