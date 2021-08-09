Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

COVID delta variant impacts travel plans

By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The highly contagious delta variant is forcing people to re-think their international travel plans.

With so much at stake, how do you know whether to stay or go?

“There are still lots of hoops to jump through,” said travel expert Brian Kelly, also known as The Points Guy. “If you’re vaccinated, if you wear a mask indoors and eat outdoors you can manage your risk and make the best decision for yourself.”

Not long after countries in Europe announced re-opening plans and lifted restrictions, some have had to pivot, bringing back testing requirements.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, you still need to take a test within three days of coming back to the U.S.,” Kelly said. “God forbid, you test positive abroad. Depending on the country, you may even need to go into a mandatory hotel quarantine.”

On Monday, Canada re-opened its borders, allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter for the first time since March 2020.

“Canada. They’re going to be vigilant about checking those vaccines. You still have to get tested,” Kelly said.

This comes as the CDC added 16 destinations to its “very high” COVID-19 risk level. The nations include Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It’s kind of interesting because the CDC has that Level 4 warning for a lot of countries that actually are handling COVID a lot better than the U.S.”

Separately, Norwegian Cruise Line won a victory in court.

A judge ruled late Sunday that Norwegian can require passengers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any of its ships in Florida.

The Florida governor’s office says it will appeal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing/FILE
643 new COVID infections reported; Lt. Gov says 213 hospitalized
A witness captured the flames moments after the fire began.
HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases
Crews were making repairs Sunday, causing a traffic headache.
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both

Latest News

Deadly virus discovered in dolphin species found in Hawaiian waters
Deadly virus discovered in dolphin species found in Hawaiian waters
Battle of the Food Trucks
Food trucks to battle in west Oahu in the name of charity
Food Drive Day is Saturday
Hawaii Foodbank collects donations in honor of 'Food Drive Day' on Saturday
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages