Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Accused murderer marries sister of the victim

By WEWS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WEWS) - An Ohio man convicted of murder is getting a new trial later this month, but before his big day in court, he walked down the aisle to marry the sister of the man he is accused of killing.

Crystal Straus married John Tiedjen at his home in Cleveland over the weekend.

Teidjen was convicted of killing her brother Brian McGary in 1987.

In June, after 32 years behind bars, Cuyahoga County Judge Dick Ambrose threw out Tiedjen’s murder conviction and granted him a new trial. Tiedjen’s defense attorney had submitted dozens of crime photos and police reports that were not seen in the original trial.

That is when Straus wrote a letter to Tiedjen, who was still in prison, offering her forgiveness and belief that he did not kill her brother.

“I wrote her a letter back and said ‘I didn’t do it. Take a look at this stuff,’” Tiedjen said.

Tiedjen is still on house arrest, but as he awaits a new trial, he hopes the court will allow him to get the surgery he says he will need to have sight in his left eye.

His defense attorney, Kimberly Kendall-Corral, says judicial reform is needed in Ohio to speed up how quickly hearings are granted for those who are fighting to prove their innocence.

“We need to give defendants a full and fair opportunity to present evidence that wasn’t available at the time of trial, whatever the reason was,” she said.

Ohio Innocence Project program director Pierce Reed is hoping the state will adopt new rules of criminal procedure that would give a specific path in assisting with motions for a new trial.

“It would give a track that will really help, hopefully, people with the innocence claims, having the better opportunity to be heard,” Reed said.

Meanwhile, Tiedjen and Straus realize the path for his permanent freedom will not be easy.

“We’ll get through this. It’s going to be challenging. There’s no doubt about it,” Straus said.

The first hearing the Tiedjen’s retrial is currently set for Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing/FILE
643 new COVID infections reported; Lt. Gov says 213 hospitalized
A witness captured the flames moments after the fire began.
HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases
Crews were making repairs Sunday, causing a traffic headache.
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, closes nearby schools
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both

Latest News

Deadly virus discovered in dolphin species found in Hawaiian waters
Deadly virus discovered in dolphin species found in Hawaiian waters
Battle of the Food Trucks
Food trucks to battle in west Oahu in the name of charity
Food Drive Day is Saturday
Hawaii Foodbank collects donations in honor of 'Food Drive Day' on Saturday
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 9, 2021)
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, water outages