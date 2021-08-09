2022 Hula Bowl on the move, game to be played UCF’s Bounce House stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Early Monday morning officials of the Hula Bowl announced the 2022 game will be held in Orlando, Florida.

Hosted by the University of Central Florida, the historic Collegiate All-Star game will take place at Bounce House Stadium on January 15, 2022.

“The Hula Bowl has enjoyed a long history in the state of Hawaii,” said executive vice president of the Hula Bowl, Jennifer Logan in a press release. “We have been blessed by the amazing support of the local community.”

Historically the football game has taken place at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium — where the 2021 Hula Bowl took place, notably the last sporting event held at the current Aloha Stadium.

“Aloha Stadium graciously allowed our 2021 game to be the final event at this storied location. Following our game the stadium began undergoing upgrade planning that will make the facility unavailable for our 2022 game.”

The Central Florida to Hawaii connection has been prominent in recent years, with football players like Mililani’s McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel, along with Campbell’s Titus Mokiao-Atimalala becoming big time players for the Knights.

