13-Under HK Elite baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local youth baseball team are on their way to New York for the Babe Ruth World Series.

The HK Elite baseball team won the 13-under South Pacific Regional tournament, punching their ticket to Jamestown, New york for the National tournament.

The team is led by former Rainbow Warrior baseball player and current spectrum analyst Matthew Inouye, who says playing on the national stage is a blessing for his team after going through the trials of the pandemic.

“It’s a blessing for these boys to go to the World Series during this time where we don’t know if sports are going to be able to be played on islands.” Coach Inoouye told Hawaii News Now.

For the Players, the chance to play on the National stage will be a moment they will never forget.

“I’m very excited cause we all played together super hard during the regionals.” Shortstop Slade Sarono. “We had supporters from Kauai that was our family supporting us from here and the mainland.”

The Babe Ruth World series runs from August 14th, through the 21st.

