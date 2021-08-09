Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

13-Under HK Elite baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local youth baseball team are on their way to New York for the Babe Ruth World Series.

The HK Elite baseball team won the 13-under South Pacific Regional tournament, punching their ticket to Jamestown, New york for the National tournament.

The team is led by former Rainbow Warrior baseball player and current spectrum analyst Matthew Inouye, who says playing on the national stage is a blessing for his team after going through the trials of the pandemic.

“It’s a blessing for these boys to go to the World Series during this time where we don’t know if sports are going to be able to be played on islands.” Coach Inoouye told Hawaii News Now.

For the Players, the chance to play on the National stage will be a moment they will never forget.

“I’m very excited cause we all played together super hard during the regionals.” Shortstop Slade Sarono. “We had supporters from Kauai that was our family supporting us from here and the mainland.”

The Babe Ruth World series runs from August 14th, through the 21st.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID testing/FILE
643 new COVID infections reported; Lt. Gov says 213 hospitalized
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases
A witness captured the flames moments after the fire began.
HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away
EMS
Honolulu firefighters rescue 2 women trapped under vehicle following crash

Latest News

13-Under HK Elite baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series
13-Under HK Elite baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series
Carissa Moore
RECAP: As the 2020 Tokyo games comes to an end, here’s how Hawaii’s Olympians scored
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19