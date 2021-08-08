Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Hawaii reports 628 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths as hospitalizations grow
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 615 new COVID cases, 2 additional fatalities
(File)
The delta variant is spreading quickly in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
UH football team prepares for upcoming season with first scrimmage of fall camp
On Saturday, Kakaako's Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.
Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears