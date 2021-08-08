Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

UH football team prepares for upcoming season with first scrimmage of fall camp

By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team held their first official scrimmage early Saturday morning in preparation for the 2021 season.

At the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the ‘Bows got game-like reps on their brand new home turf.

Head coach Todd Graham says “One of the things I’m trying to demonstrate to them is the intensity from which you play this game, if you want to be a dominating team and especially dominating in the trenches.”

Coach Graham challenges each player to match his intensity and passion, saying “I wanna win championships.”

For many teams it is a great advantage for the athletes to practice on their home field.

“The hardest thing to do is play on the road, you know why because people play and practice on how they feel,” said Graham.

When asked about the upcoming season opener against UCLA, coach Graham believes that after watching film the Bruins are the best offensive team Hawaii will face.

“Well coached and going out to their backyard and that’s just the opportunity that we want,” said Graham. “The key to winning that game is to winning every rep.”

To prepare for the Bruins, the Rainbow Warriors will get the chance to suit up in official game uniforms for a run-through of all four quarters next weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Hawaii reports 628 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths as hospitalizations grow
Alvin Ing and Grant Kawasaki
These two Hawaii natives were very different. COVID claimed them both
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 615 new COVID cases, 2 additional fatalities
(File)
The delta variant is spreading quickly in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19
UH football team prepares for upcoming season with first scrimmage of fall camp
Hawaii high school cheerleaders set to compete in National combine
Hawaii high school cheerleaders set to compete in national combine