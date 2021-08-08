UH football team prepares for upcoming season with first scrimmage of fall camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team held their first official scrimmage early Saturday morning in preparation for the 2021 season.

At the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the ‘Bows got game-like reps on their brand new home turf.

Head coach Todd Graham says “One of the things I’m trying to demonstrate to them is the intensity from which you play this game, if you want to be a dominating team and especially dominating in the trenches.”

Coach Graham challenges each player to match his intensity and passion, saying “I wanna win championships.”

For many teams it is a great advantage for the athletes to practice on their home field.

“The hardest thing to do is play on the road, you know why because people play and practice on how they feel,” said Graham.

When asked about the upcoming season opener against UCLA, coach Graham believes that after watching film the Bruins are the best offensive team Hawaii will face.

“Well coached and going out to their backyard and that’s just the opportunity that we want,” said Graham. “The key to winning that game is to winning every rep.”

To prepare for the Bruins, the Rainbow Warriors will get the chance to suit up in official game uniforms for a run-through of all four quarters next weekend.

