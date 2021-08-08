Tributes
Smoke, flames tower over Sand Island skyline in massive blaze; HFD responding

The massive inferno was seen from miles away Sunday morning.
The massive inferno was seen from miles away Sunday morning.(HNN Viewer)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are working to put out a massive three-alarm fire at a Sand Island building Sunday morning.

HFD said multiple units were working to put out the flames. They got the call around 6:30 a.m. and responded with 15 units staffed with 54 personnel. They are being joined by firefighters from the State of Hawaii Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Unit.

The fire ignited at a building located at 50 Sand Island Access near the La Mariana Restaurant. The building was fully engulfed.

“Although details are still forthcoming, it was reported that a large pile of plastic piping is involved in this fire,” HFD said.

A lack of fire hydrants in the area is challenging responding crews, and they are utilizing multiple master-stream and ladder-pipe operations in their fire fight.

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire wasn’t yet under control and crews remained at the scene. So far no injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

