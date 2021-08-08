Residents weigh in on COVID surge and restrictions as Hawaii sees spike in cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some residents hope state and county leaders find a balance between keeping the economy running and families safe as COVID cases are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

“Well, I find myself a bit concerned,” said Melissa of Honolulu. “I think that we’re in the middle of this spike and we really aren’t sure how to handle it.”

Similarly, Omar Mirza of Honolulu said, “I have gotten my vaccination so I’m not really fearful about it. But overall, I mean, it’s concerning that the cases are going up.”

On Saturday, Kakaako’s Farmers Market was up and running with most people wearing their masks.

Meanwhile, there were people lined up to get vaccinated in Waikele. There was also another line for COVID testing that was wrapped around the corner of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

However, with alarming case counts especially on Oahu, many feel more restrictions and even another lockdown isn’t the answer.

“I think there’s a lot of factors that we need to consider, how it affects you know us as families and Ohana who live here,” said Melissa. “How it affects our income, our economy that we’re so tourist-based.”

“I think we should keep it to where it’s at,” said John Robles of Aiea. “I mean, people are really enjoying people’s company, it’s really easing up people’s emotions and really coming together.”

“Because going back it might lead people more to depression and things like that,” added Robles.

“And to have what happened last year, where there was a total shutdown, would be devastating for the economy,” said Mirza.

Although the governor and mayors have not ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions, limits on gatherings, travel and schools are still being discussed.

Many residents Hawaii News Now spoke to feel it’s up to the individual to make the right decision in protecting the community.

“I do think that we should do the most that we can to keep people safe and it’s not just about ourselves and our rights, but it’s also about considering all of those that are around us,” said Melissa.

“We’re being safe for the most part, a lot of my families are vaccinated,” said Robles. “And despite that, they’ll still trying to keep their own precautions during gatherings.”

Both Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said earlier this week, they don’t support bringing back a statewide lockdown.

