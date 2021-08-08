Tributes
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into wall in Kaneohe

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Saturday afternoon in Kaneohe.

Officials said the 54-year-old was traveling on Kaneohe Bay Drive with a group of other riders just after 12:30 p.m. when he rammed into a rock wall.

Police said the man attempted to overtake another motorcycle on the right when for unknown reasons lost control and crashed.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the motorcyclist for multiple injuries including a critical head injury. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Kaneohe Bay Drive on-ramp onto the H-3 Freeway toward Kaneohe Marine Corp was closed for about two hours while crews responded to the incident.

An investigation is on-going.

