Former ‘Bow, youth football coach Matt Faga dies after contracting COVID-19

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii football player and youth coach Matt Faga, has died after a battle with COVID-19, sources tell Hawaii News Now.

Faga might not be a household name, but his impact on Youth football in the islands will never be forgotten.

“It’s a sad day in the football community, for a guy that’s just a legend of giving back and paying it forward.”

A 2000 graduate of Kaimuki High School, Faga played defensive line for the bulldogs before playing collegiality at Fresno City College and then the University of Hawaii for head coach June Jones, starting 12 games in his senior season — recording 32 tackles

On that staff was Rich Miano, who remembers Faga as much more than a football player.

“Matt Faga might not be as known as many people, but in the communities, in the football world he is valued.” Miano told Hawaii News Now. “He is cherished, very few people have given the time and effort and care and concern and passion and just love and fun that he did.”

His post-playing career is where Faga made his lasting impact...as a youth coach...with stints at Moanalua, Kaiser and Kahuku, while also coaching at various camps — sharing his gridiron knowledge and life lessons.

“I mean you name a community, you name a football program, you name a coach in need of a defensive line guru, Matt Faga helped so many of us become better teachers and better people in life.” Miano said.

Fans remember faga as the ‘Gentle Giant’ and one of UH’s most dominating defensive lineman.

