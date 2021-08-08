Tributes
Forecast: Mostly dry trades for now, but tropical moisture on the way

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds continue Sunday.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds continue Sunday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds and mostly dry conditions are expected through Monday, with only light showers for windward and mauka areas. Showers and humidity are expected to increase Tuesday through Thursday as remnant moisture from former tropical cyclone Jimena moves through the islands. Most of those showers will fall on windward areas, but parched leeward areas should hopefully get some much-needed rain as well. More typical trade wind conditions should return Friday.

On the ocean, strong trade winds are still blowing through the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, where a small craft advisory will remain posted through early Monday morning. Surf on east shores is falling as the trade winds slow down. South shores could be getting a swell arriving late Monday, with surf peaking Tuesday into Wednesday. North and west shores will remain mostly flat until midweek, when a small boost for north shore surf is possible from storm systems in the northwest Pacific.

