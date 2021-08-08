Fire engulfs portion of single-story home on Big Island, causes $135K in damages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County fire department said it is investigating the cause of blaze that destroyed part of home in South Kohala on Friday night.

Officials said the fire started at around 9:30 p.m. at a single-story home on Ainamalu Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the garage was fully engulfed by flames and was quickly spreading to the main structure of the home. Officials said high winds contributed to the rapid expansion of the fire.

HFD said two residents were home at the time and were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 10:15 p.m.

Officials said cost of damages from the blaze is estimated at $135,000.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.