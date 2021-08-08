Broken water main causes major traffic jam in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are conducting repairs on a broken water main along Kalanianaole Highway in Kuliouou.

Multiple lanes are closed in the westbound direction between Moomuku Place and E. Halemaumau Street, causing a major slow down for town-bound drivers. Just one lane was open as of Sunday afternoon.

The 24-inch main broke Saturday night and crews responded. Repairs were ongoing Sunday morning.

BWS said the transmission line carries water to East Honolulu, and residents in the Kamehame Ridge and Portlock areas remain without water. Customers in Kuliouou-Kalani Iki to Koko Head may have low water pressure, and water was just restored to lower Hawaii Kai and Kalama Valley.

Customers are urged to conserve water at this time.

Roving water wagons are available. Customers in need can call 748-5000, x1.

No word on when repairs will be completed.

