Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

You now have more time to renew that expired driver’s license

HNN File
HNN File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor’s latest emergency proclamation extended the validity of all Hawaii driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and other state IDs for 60 days after their expiration.

The order means all IDs that expired on or after March 16, 2020 are now valid through Oct. 4.

The city said the order gives 128,000 Oahu residents additional time to renew their licenses.

“We encourage residents who need to update their driver’s licenses, state IDs or instruction permits to take advantage of our appointment system, extended hours and walk-in service,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “Another extension is not guaranteed.”

Since July 1, the Kapalama, Kapolei, Ko’olau and Waianae driver licensing centers have been operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Windward City, Hawaii Kai and Downtown satellite city halls are also open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays for renewals.

Appointments are recommended on the city’s AlohaQ reservation system.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Hawaii reports 628 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths as hospitalizations grow
(File)
The delta variant is spreading quickly in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Dealers in masks wait for customers at the D Las Vegas hotel and casino.
The Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club serves 50,000 former Hawaii residents. It could soon be serving more.
FILE
CDC eviction moratorium applies to Hawaii, but it’s not as broad as governor’s ban
Watch ‘This is Now’: Blangiardi prefers vaccinations over new COVID restrictions
Her baby girl weighed just 3 pounds. She tested negative for COVID-19 and is in the NICU at...
‘It’s no joke’: Mom who nearly lost her baby after contracting COVID urges others to get the shot