You now have more time to renew that expired driver’s license

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor’s latest emergency proclamation extended the validity of all Hawaii driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and other state IDs for 60 days after their expiration.

The order means all IDs that expired on or after March 16, 2020 are now valid through Oct. 4.

The city said the order gives 128,000 Oahu residents additional time to renew their licenses.

“We encourage residents who need to update their driver’s licenses, state IDs or instruction permits to take advantage of our appointment system, extended hours and walk-in service,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “Another extension is not guaranteed.”

Since July 1, the Kapalama, Kapolei, Ko’olau and Waianae driver licensing centers have been operating from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Windward City, Hawaii Kai and Downtown satellite city halls are also open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays for renewals.

Appointments are recommended on the city’s AlohaQ reservation system.

