As virus exacts toll on Leeward Coast, this response team struggles to serve as a lifeline

Contact tracers at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center are working long hours to keep...
Contact tracers at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center are working long hours to keep up with the rising number of new coronavirus cases.
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center’s COVID-19 response team is busier than ever.

The team not only acts as contact tracers but helps with testing and vaccinations, and the center has seen a staggering increase in cases.

Oahu’s Leeward Coast is dealing with more cases than any other community, with roughly a third of the population vaccinated, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Every morning, a list of the day’s previous positive cases goes to the response team.

“Out of the 50 people on the list today, one person has been vaccinated,” said Pat McKenzie, a nurse practitioner and response lead for the team.

“I see a lot of families that I’ve known for a long, long time,” she said. “I’ve been out here 31 years. So I’ve taken care of a couple of generations, and it breaks my heart.”

On Thursday, she talked to a parent who was sick with COVID. He has young kids who are also starting to show symptoms.

“You don’t sound too good,” she told them over the phone.

McKenzie said they are seeing a lot more kids get infected, too. Children make up 30% of the cases at the center. The average age of infected patients is 27.

Long hours are only part of the sacrifice the team makes.

For McKenzie, it means she has to be apart from her family.

Her husband is high risk and she said she couldn’t live with herself if she infected anyone close to her.

“I moved out of the house and was fortunate we have another small house on the other edge of our property,” she said. “I haven’t moved back home yet.

“What if I bring something home to my granddaughter?”

Maddie Fry is a clinical assistant and part of the response team. She said the hardest part for her is calling patients who don’t have friends or family.

“He was alone,” she said, as she recalled a patient who she checked up regularly on. “I could hear it when he talked to me. The fear. I thought about it a lot.”

She said luckily, that patient is doing well. But not everyone survives the disease.

“I’ve watched it tear through our families,” said McKenzie. “And I’ve watched it kill grandma and grandpa, and now kids are getting sick.”

Rachael Roe works alongside McKenzie and Fry. She tested positive in September, one month after she gave birth.

“Having newborns and young kids and protecting them, it takes a lot,” Roe said.

She doesn’t want anyone to ever have to go through what the virus does to a home.

As disappointing as these high case counts are, the team gets plenty of satisfaction out of helping those who are sick.

They comfort them about their symptoms, let them know when to call emergency services, and make sure they are well-stocked with food and other supplies.

Their only wish: That they could do more.

“It makes me feel bad as a provider,” McKenzie said.

“It makes me feel bad that I haven’t been available enough to ease people’s fears. I get vaccine anxiety, but I also see on a daily basis what it’s doing to families.

“And I love this community, and I see what it’s doing to this community, and it breaks my heart.”

