Some state and county workers are gearing up for a legal fight over governor’s vaccine mandate

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s still confusion over how the vaccine mandate for state and county workers will work and be enforced.

Meanwhile, some employees are taking government officials to court.

One Maui firefighter, who asked to remain anonymous, says despite the mandate, he and several other county and state employees refuse to get the COVID vaccine, even if it means losing their jobs.

“I’ve already talked to a lot of people who said they would move to a different state with more rights,” he said.

He said many state and county workers who are against the coronavirus vaccine have stayed silent out of fear of losing their jobs.

They are now taking legal action because they feel there is no other choice.

“There can be long-term effects, particularly with this drug that we don’t know about yet,” he said. “I feel like we do have a huge uphill battle. I do feel like it’s a ‘David and Goliath situation.’”

After taking calls from upset civil servants and families involved with high school sports, attorney Michael Green is working to try to delay the mandates.

“Try to get some language for an injunctive relief, where we can slow this train down, where people are not going to get run over and be out of school, be out of the ability to support their families,” said Green. “This is probably in my entire career of representing people, this might be the most important case that I ever handle.”

On Thursday, the governor and mayors announced that state and county workers must either prove vaccination by August 11th or face weekly testing.

However, it’s unclear how exemptions will work for medical, religious, or other reasons.

“The fair thing to do is negotiate with the unions and get their input and do it properly. I think you should offer religious exemptions and it appears to me that you really should offer at least the option for people to test if they have some deep philosophical opposition to getting vaccinated,” said Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.

