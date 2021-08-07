LIST: Kaiser to host pop-up vaccine clinics across Oahu in coming days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaiser Permanente will hold a host of community vaccine clinics across Oahu in the coming days.

Appointments are preferred but not required.

To make an appointment, call 432-2260 or go to kp.org/covidvaccine.

Here’s a look at where the pop-up clinics will be held:

Saturday

Waialua Community Association, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mililani Town Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday

Servco Auto Waipahu, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Servco Auto Honolulu, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Ocean Pointe Community Center, noon to 5 p.m.

Friday

Ocean Pointe Community Center, noon to 5 p.m.

Aug. 14

Roosevelt High School, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Kaiser High School, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 15

Mililani YMCA, 10 a.m. to noon

