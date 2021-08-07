Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

LIST: Kaiser to host pop-up vaccine clinics across Oahu in coming days

HNN File
HNN File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaiser Permanente will hold a host of community vaccine clinics across Oahu in the coming days.

Appointments are preferred but not required.

To make an appointment, call 432-2260 or go to kp.org/covidvaccine.

Here’s a look at where the pop-up clinics will be held:

Saturday
  • Waialua Community Association, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Mililani Town Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday
  • Servco Auto Waipahu, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Servco Auto Honolulu, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday
  • Ocean Pointe Community Center, noon to 5 p.m.
Friday
  • Ocean Pointe Community Center, noon to 5 p.m.
Aug. 14
  • Roosevelt High School, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Kaiser High School, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Aug. 15
  • Mililani YMCA, 10 a.m. to noon

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Hawaii reports 628 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths as hospitalizations grow
(File)
The delta variant is spreading quickly in Hawaii. Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

State Office Building in Wailuku.
Some state and county workers are gearing up for a legal fight over governor’s vaccine mandate
Kaiser Permanente reports about a 15% increase in COVID shots this week over last week across...
Demand for vaccines grows amid soaring case counts, employer mandates
HNN File
Amid COVID surge, contact tracers struggle to reach patients and those they may have infected
Contact tracers at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center are working long hours to keep...
As virus exacts toll on Leeward Coast, this response team struggles to serve as a lifeline