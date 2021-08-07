LIST: Kaiser to host pop-up vaccine clinics across Oahu in coming days
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaiser Permanente will hold a host of community vaccine clinics across Oahu in the coming days.
Appointments are preferred but not required.
To make an appointment, call 432-2260 or go to kp.org/covidvaccine.
Here’s a look at where the pop-up clinics will be held:
Saturday
- Waialua Community Association, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Mililani Town Center, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday
- Servco Auto Waipahu, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Servco Auto Honolulu, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday
- Ocean Pointe Community Center, noon to 5 p.m.
Friday
- Ocean Pointe Community Center, noon to 5 p.m.
Aug. 14
- Roosevelt High School, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Kaiser High School, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Aug. 15
- Mililani YMCA, 10 a.m. to noon
