Honolulu firefighters rescue 2 women trapped under vehicle following crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rescued two pedestrians who were trapped underneath an SUV following a crash early Saturday morning.

Officials said the crash happened at around 12:55 a.m. in a parking lot on Keeaumoku Street.

HFD said the women were pinned beneath the vehicle.

Firefighters used pneumatic lifting bladders to lift the SUV and rescue the two women from underneath.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said one of the victims was a 19-year-old woman who was in extremely critical condition. The other woman was 31 years old and in serious condition.

Both women were transported the hospital.

Other details relating to the crash were not provided.

This story may be updated.

