Green: Hawaii to report 615 new COVID cases as hospitalizations continue to grow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii to report 615 new COVID infections Saturday as hospitalizations continue to grow in the state, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Of the new cases Saturday:

415 were on Oahu

101 in Hawaii County

67 in Maui County

17 on Kauai

Meanwhile, Green reported 195 active COVID hospitalizations statewide.

The positivity rate in Hawaii stands at 6.98%.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 60.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 67.8% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.