Green: Hawaii to report 615 new COVID cases as hospitalizations continue to grow
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii to report 615 new COVID infections Saturday as hospitalizations continue to grow in the state, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Of the new cases Saturday:
- 415 were on Oahu
- 101 in Hawaii County
- 67 in Maui County
- 17 on Kauai
Meanwhile, Green reported 195 active COVID hospitalizations statewide.
The positivity rate in Hawaii stands at 6.98%.
The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.
Some 60.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 67.8% have received at least one dose.
This story will be updated.
