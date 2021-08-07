Tributes
Green: Hawaii to report 615 new COVID cases as hospitalizations continue to grow

COVID testing/FILE
COVID testing/FILE(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii to report 615 new COVID infections Saturday as hospitalizations continue to grow in the state, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Of the new cases Saturday:

  • 415 were on Oahu
  • 101 in Hawaii County
  • 67 in Maui County
  • 17 on Kauai

Meanwhile, Green reported 195 active COVID hospitalizations statewide.

The positivity rate in Hawaii stands at 6.98%.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 60.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 67.8% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

