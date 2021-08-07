Hawaii high school cheerleaders set to compete in National combine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of high school cheerleaders are on the move, making their way to New Jersey for the College Combine.

Radford’s head cheer coach Bo Frank has compiled a small group of cheerleaders to make the trip to the garden state this weekend.

Where the athletes will showcase their talent on the mat in front of nearly 40 college coaches.

“The combine is just an opportunity to get noticed.” Coach Frank told Hawaii News Now. “Living in Hawaii and being so far in the middle of nowhere, it’s often hard to get noticed by a college coach or a scout, so this is a great opportunity for that so I’m really excited to showcase some talent.”

“I wish more just more kids could go, it was really just a last minute thing that we found out about it and tried to just put it together to get them that opportunity.”

The combine will also serve as one of the final times the group can cheer competitively after the state Department of Education announced the postponement of the 2021 fall sports season.

Pausing all in-person practices in order to implement a vaccine mandate for student athletes — a feeling all to familiar for Frank after losing out on the entire 2020 season.

“Very very tough, we returned our entire team.”Coach Frank said. “We lost some seniors that were really talented, it’s hard, it’s heart, it was heartbreaking.”

That sentiment is shared by the cheerleaders, who were hopeful for the return to competition that never came.

“It was a really big bummer because we didn’t get to have a season even though we we’re training our butts off and we were trying to get ready and then nothing happened for us.” Cheerleader Taejahray Telles-Kawahara.

Despite the newest setback, their focus remains on performing well in front of the college recruiters.

“This is kind of like a way for us to get our names out there, especially for her cause she’s a senior and us juniors and he gets a head start and we just get to put our names out there.” Telles-Kawahara said.

With the DOE’s ruling, all public school teams cannot start practicing again until at least September 24th.

