Amid COVID surge, contact tracers struggle to reach patients and those they may have infected

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once again, a surge in COVID cases is outpacing the state’s ability to reach those testing positive ― and the people they may have infected.

As of Friday, 269 state Department of Health contact tracers were on the job statewide. They provide patients with information and warn close contacts about exposure.

With nearly 4,800 new infections reported in the last 14 days alone, trying to track people down has become increasingly difficult.

So the Department of Health is asking the public for help.

If you think you have COVID-19, health officials say they want you to take it upon yourself to notify everyone you may have exposed.

“We are relying on individuals to help broadcast that as quickly as possible once they are even awaiting that diagnosis from a test site,” said Jason Dela Cruz, a planner with the Hawaii Island Office of Public Health Preparedness.

Amid the sharp rise in cases, the state Health Department says its limited staff doesn’t always have the ability to warn every contact associated with every case.

On top of that, there’s a growing number of infected people they know little to nothing about.

“We all understand nobody likes getting that call. We all feel a little bit of shame. It’s uncomfortable. But really what we need is cooperation,” said contact tracing Lead Investigator Chantelle Matagi.

State Department of Health data shows contact tracers reached 66% of reported cases the week of July 26. That’s down from the previous month ― when 92% of cases were reached the week of June 13.

Among those who couldn’t be contacted in July, 49% didn’t answer the phone.

Another 12% refused to take part in the interview.

“If you get a call, answer the phone. Be honest in what you’re telling us,” said Matagi. “We want to make sure that we’re not passing this (virus) on to people that we love and care about. While it may only be the flu for you it may not be for other people.”

Meanwhile, the actions health officials want you to take after you learn you’ve been exposed depends on whether or not you’ve been vaccinated.

If you haven’t gotten the shot, officials say you need to quarantine.

“Stay away from other people for 10 days from the last day of your contact with the person who is now sick. We also strongly recommend you get tested,” said Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman.

If you have been vaccinated, DOH says you don’t need to quarantine but you’re urged to get tested five days after exposure.

Officials say anyone feeling under the weather should get tested immediately.

Berreman added that if you feel symptoms don’t got to work, don’t go to school and don’t go out and socialize unless you know you’re negative.

