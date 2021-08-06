With COVID cases surging, some old restrictions and measures may come back

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Limits on social gatherings, the lifting of a vaccination exemption for trans-Pacific travelers, and even distance learning for public school students.

Those are among the measures that are back on the table as officials battle a resurgence of COVID cases and the delta variant.

“We’re trying to be very focused,” said Gov. David Ige, when he announced vaccination mandates for state and county workers Thursday.

While the governor has made it clear he won’t support another shutdown or stay-at-home order, he still has some changes in mind.

“The main one that the governor is going to bring up is changing the social gathering sizes, the 10 and 25,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the state’s COVID-19 Incident Commander. “We’re trying to get buy-in from the counties.”

That buy-in to limit gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors won’t be easy, but officials said community spread at weddings, funerals and other events is a big factor in the new spike.

“Generally speaking, people are not wearing masks at those events, and then when you’re eating or drinking, you’re exposed to the potential for transmission for over two or three hours,” said Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

Public schools may also be affected.

The state Department of Education told the state Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 that there are currently about 460 students doing distancing learning, which is a small percentage of the total public school population.

But there are already 146 students on a waiting list, and the department admits it’s not ready to go back to full distance learning, or even a hybrid, due to a lack of equipment and teachers.

“We really don’t have the resources right now to adequately address the need,” said interim School Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

“Now with the delta variant, and who knows what comes after that, we need a Plan B,” said committee member, Sen. Michelle Kidani. “I think you guys have done a very big disservice to those students, and the parents of this community — and actually the whole community.”

The state previously dropped the 72-hour pre-travel testing requirement for those who are fully vaccinated, but that may go away as well.

“I don’t think we’re going to do post-arrival testing, but we may consider getting rid of the vaccine exemption,” said Hara.

Hara also expects the return of large-scale community testing for COVID, which would be determined by the state Department of Health.

Long lines are already starting to form at free testing sites, including one at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Decisions could come as soon as Friday, when Hara will meet with the governor and the four county mayors.

