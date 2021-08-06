USA men’s water polo team snaps losing streak with 7-6 win over Italy
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s water polo team defeats Italy late Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
After a competitive four quarters, Team USA came up with the 7-6 win.
Featured on the men’s water polo team is Hawaii’s own Jesse Smith.
The Kailua-born captain spent over nine minutes in the water, but did not record a statistic in the match.
USA men’s water polo team is set to face Croatia on August 7 at 4:00 p.m. HST.
The winner of tomorrow’s match will finish the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games in fifth place ― the loser will take sixth.
