USA men’s water polo team snaps losing streak with 7-6 win over Italy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s water polo team defeats Italy late Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

After a competitive four quarters, Team USA came up with the 7-6 win.

Featured on the men’s water polo team is Hawaii’s own Jesse Smith.

The Kailua-born captain spent over nine minutes in the water, but did not record a statistic in the match.

The USA Men picked up a big victory over Italy 7-6 to advance to the fifth place match at #Tokyo2020. @johnnyxhooper with the game-winner, Drew Holland with a huge penalty shot block and @Amazing_Brick adds three goals.



USA men’s water polo team is set to face Croatia on August 7 at 4:00 p.m. HST.

The winner of tomorrow’s match will finish the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games in fifth place ― the loser will take sixth.

