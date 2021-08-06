Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

USA men’s water polo team snaps losing streak with 7-6 win over Italy

USA Water Polo
USA Water Polo(@usawp)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The USA men’s water polo team defeats Italy late Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

After a competitive four quarters, Team USA came up with the 7-6 win.

Featured on the men’s water polo team is Hawaii’s own Jesse Smith.

The Kailua-born captain spent over nine minutes in the water, but did not record a statistic in the match.

USA men’s water polo team is set to face Croatia on August 7 at 4:00 p.m. HST.

The winner of tomorrow’s match will finish the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games in fifth place ― the loser will take sixth.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
As COVID cases soar, governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Governor doesn’t support new restrictions on business, but some changes could be coming
HNN FILE
32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments

Latest News

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
American Steveson wins wrestling gold
April Ross, right, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate a play during a...
Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
Heimana Reynolds
Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds thanks fans for supporting his Olympic journey
Sakura Kokumai
Oahu’s Sakura Kokumai completes Olympic run after losing to Italy in the women’s kata division