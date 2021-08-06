Tributes
Unvaccinated pregnant mother who almost lost baby urges others to get the shot

Her baby girl weighed just 3 pounds. She tested negative for COVID-19 and is in the NICU at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.(Colleen Bonds)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:42 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unvaccinated pregnant mother who almost lost her baby and nearly died after getting COVID is urging other expecting moms to get the shot.

Colleen Bonds says she doesn’t want anyone else to experience the pain and suffering that she and her family went through.

Bonds was released from the Queen’s Medical Center on Wednesday after being in the ICU for nearly two weeks. She was intubated and hooked up to a ventilator.

She was 28 weeks pregnant, unvaccinated and contracted COVID-19 from her husband.

“I think I intended on being vaccinated beforehand. I was a little bit worried about being vaccinated while I was pregnant since I had lost a pregnancy before,” Bonds explained.

To save her baby, doctors performed an emergency C-section.

“Actually, they said they had a really hard time keeping me sedated after they had taken my daughter because I just wanted to see her I guess,” said Bonds.

Her baby girl weighed just 3 pounds. She tested negative for COVID-19 and is in the NICU at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

“I’m going to meet my daughter for the first time today. She was born 10 days ago and I haven’t met her,” said Bonds.

She named her “Luna Rose.”

Bonds and her husband are thankful to the frontline workers at Queen’s for saving her and her baby’s life. However, she knows she’s not the only one.

Doctors in Hawaii say about 3% to 5% of hospitalized COVID patients are pregnant women and none are vaccinated.

“I’m a success story in this ICU. I heard there’s a lot of really sick people all around me right now in really bad situations and are going to be here a long time,” Bonds said.

“I would encourage people to really do their research and talk to their medical professionals about how they feel about being vaccinated and take it seriously. My husband and I both got really sick. It’s no joke.”

There is a hotline available for expectant mothers with questions. For more information, call 1-866-626-6847 or visit mothertobaby.org.

