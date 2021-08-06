Tributes
State issues COVID exposure warning following youth church excursions on Kauai

Lihue Health Center, home to the Kauai District Health Office.
Lihue Health Center, home to the Kauai District Health Office.(Dillon Ancheta)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:20 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health issued a COVID exposure warning to those who participated in youth church excursions on Kauai in July.

DOH said individuals who participated in Lihue Missionary Church youth excursions on July 25 and July 31 may have been exposed to those infected with COVID.

Officials said the risk is especially high for those who rode in a van during the July 31 trip because passengers included those who were considered to be close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

DOH said that close contacts were subject to quarantine and were prohibited from going to school or work until they complete their quarantine period.

Individuals who rode in this van or their family members are asked to contact the Kauai District Health Office as soon as possible at (808) 241-3357.

Officials also advised those who participated in the excursions but were not in the van to get tested immediately.

DOH said it does not disclose specific infection locations unless there is an imminent risk to public health.

The Kauai health office said it has been in communication with church leaders, but they have not been able to provide information to facilitate comprehensive contact tracing and disease control.

