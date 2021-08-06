Schatz: CDC eviction moratorium applies to all major Hawaii counties

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CDC’s new eviction moratorium for areas of the country seeing COVID infection surges applies to all four major Hawaii counties, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz confirmed.

Previously, the governor said he was investigating whether the eviction ban applies to Hawaii.

The news comes as the state’s eviction moratorium expires Friday.

For all Hawaii tenants and landlords: We have now confirmed twice with the CDC that the new federal eviction moratorium applies to ALL counties across the state of Hawaii. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 6, 2021

On Thursday, Gov. David Ige said he had no plans to extend the Hawaii moratorium.

US Rep. Kai Kahele also confirmed to Hawaii News Now that the CDC eviction ban applies to every county in Hawaii except Kalawao County (Kalaupapa).

“Regardless of whether or not the governor extends the state eviction order, no landlord can initiate eviction proceedings on any tenant per the federal moratorium until Oct. 3,” Kahele said.

The CDC eviction ban is designed to keep people in their homes as COVID infections surge across the country. For more information on the order, click here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.