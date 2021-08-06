Rainbow Warriors football gets a feel for their new home turf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Rainbow Warrior’s football training camp trails on, the ‘Bows got a taste of their new home turf.

Thursday’s practice was held at the newly retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex — the first time UH has been on the field since announcing their plans to play home games on campus.

Players got a feel for the recently installed two-toned turf, players like UH defensive back Khoury Bethley who described the first step onto the field as surreal.

“Just coming out on the turf and being able to be on it for the first time,” Bethley told reporters. “I was excited you know it looks really good to me and it just looks way better when you’re on the field too then just sitting outside and looking at it from the construction angle and all that so I was excited and I can’t wait to play on it this season.”

While some players were in disbelief that construction of the stadium came together so fast.

“I mean being here for so long and seeing all of the changes and stuff like that is definitely a milestone to see what this whole entire thing can change into .” Offensive lineman Ilm Manning said. “I didn’t know that this was capable to change like this so its nice.”

For second year head coach Todd Graham, his excitement is looking forward to welcoming fans back into the stands — the ‘Bows playing the entire 2020 season in vacant venues.

“I think what’s going to be awesome is when we play our first game here, for our students and to be on campus is going to be big time, but these guys have been going at it for five days so I don’t think they were thinking much about if something’s symbolic or not I think it’ll be very symbolic.” Coach Graham said. “I love the field to me it’s going to be special when it’s a game and those stands are full, that’s when it’s going to be special for me.”

The Rainbow Warriors’ first home game in Manoa is set for September 4th against Portland State.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.