Hawaii private schools are taking different approaches to vaccine mandates

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii private schools are now mandating the vaccine for eligible students, but others remain in a wait-and-see mode.

Iolani School says this fall there’s no mandate for teachers since 99% are already vaccinated. But seventh through 12 grade students, who are at 96% vaccination, are now required to get the shot.

“We are mandating vaccination,” said Head of School Tim Cottrell.

“Families can apply for religious or medical exemption and I think at this point, we have some where around 45 exemptions out of around 1,400 students.”

Mid-Pacific Institute has 1,400 students. The school says more than 97% of its staff is vaccinated. School leaders say they want to take a survey of the families and see more data before making a decision.

“We feel really positive on the employee side,” said v Leigh Fitzgerald, vice president of academic affairs. “We are almost a fully vaccinated campus. We are watching if we really need to require to have our employees vaccinated.”

She says student athletes and coaches may need to be vaccinated depending on possible ILH rules.

The campus also has a special isolation room.

Educators across the state are expecting cases, but say it’s about mitigating the spread.

“No school is necessarily not going to have a positive case. Most of us had a positive case at some point last year, but I have been really impressed that the majority of schools that I’m aware of have been really successful in not seeing on campus spread,” said Fitzgerald.

Parker School on Hawaii Island is mandating the vaccine for everyone on campus.

“We have seen the the COVID cases go astronomically high. A new record on Hawaii island again today to more than 130 cases and with the spread of the Delta variant being so efficient, we just felt we needed to get ahead of this,” said Head of School Stephen Dunn.

Leaders say exemptions aren’t simply about checking a box, but a conversation with a health care provider or religious leader.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

