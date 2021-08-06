Tributes
Parker Ranch works to restore forests following devastating Big Island wildfire

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the devastating wildfire on Hawaii Island, Parker Ranch in Waimea said they will explore resiliency and sustainability opportunities to protect its pasture lands.

Officials at the ranch said they plan to implement reforestation efforts to mitigate the harmful effects of drought, excessive harvesting and other destructive influences.

Ranch leaders said initial plans include converting about 3,300 acres of their land on the slopes of Mauna Kea to native Hawaii forests.

“Forests are essential to preserve our endowment of critical elements in the ecosystem like water, soil and the atmosphere,” said Dutch Kuyper, president and CEO of Parker Ranch Inc.

“We believe native forest restoration is a practical and actionable solution for tackling a variety of environmental challenges.”

So far, the brush fire, which broke out last Friday, has burned through about 47,000 acres.

Parker Ranch said about 100 of their animals were killed in the blaze.

At last check, county officials said the fire is 95% contained.

