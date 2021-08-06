Tributes
Open House: A vintage European styled home in Kahala and a renovated single home in Village Park

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, let the vintage European architecture surprise you as you enter this gracious 6 bedroom, 6 and a half bath, 11 thousand square foot Kahala home. This property features an expansive patio and a large pool, inviting you to relax on the lanai under the beautiful white awning. The interior features 15-foot ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, a large fireplace, and wide windows and doors which add lots of natural light to the huge living, dining, and cape cod style garden room. The flexible floor plan lends itself to many lifestyles. If you are looking for a large comfortable home in Kahala, this property is for you.

Next up, welcome to Village Park! This single level family home features vaulted ceilings and is fully renovated with new luxury vinyl flooring, kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, a stove and fresh paint throughout. This property includes a beautifully manicured lawn and peek a boo views of Diamond Head and the Pacific Ocean. This location is also conveniently located near shops, restaurants and more. Check it out, it won’t last long!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

