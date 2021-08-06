Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Oahu’s Jordyn Barratt reflects on her Olympic run in women’s skateboarding competition

USA Skateboarding
USA Skateboarding(@jordynbarratt)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The women’s skateboarding park competition wrapped up on Tuesday with Hawaii’s Jordyn Barratt competing in heat two.

Barratt took eleventh ― with only the top eight moving forward to the final round.

The Haleiwa native took to Instagram to share some pictures from her time in the village.

“I am so honored and proud to have represented the USA & skateboarding at the Olympics,” said Barratt in an Instagram post. “I was definitely a little bummed that I didn’t land the run I wanted to but I am apart of history and that is pretty mind blowing.”

Barratt ended the post by saying she will cherish the memories forever.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
As COVID cases soar, governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
HNN File
Governor, mayors haven’t ruled out reinstating COVID restrictions
HNN FILE
Governor doesn’t support new restrictions on business, but some changes could be coming
HNN FILE
32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments

Latest News

USA Water Polo
USA men’s water polo team snaps losing streak with 7-6 win over Italy
United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
American Steveson wins wrestling gold
April Ross, right, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate a play during a...
Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
Heimana Reynolds
Hawaii’s Heimana Reynolds thanks fans for supporting his Olympic journey