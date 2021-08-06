Oahu’s Jordyn Barratt reflects on her Olympic run in women’s skateboarding competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The women’s skateboarding park competition wrapped up on Tuesday with Hawaii’s Jordyn Barratt competing in heat two.

Barratt took eleventh ― with only the top eight moving forward to the final round.

The Haleiwa native took to Instagram to share some pictures from her time in the village.

“I am so honored and proud to have represented the USA & skateboarding at the Olympics,” said Barratt in an Instagram post. “I was definitely a little bummed that I didn’t land the run I wanted to but I am apart of history and that is pretty mind blowing.”

Barratt ended the post by saying she will cherish the memories forever.

