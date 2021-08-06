Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30

Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.(TLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gina Krasley, who was featured on TLC’s “My 600lb Life,” died earlier this week at her New Jersey home.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life,” the network posted on Twitter.

Krasley was “surrounded by her loving family” when she died Aug. 1, according to her obituary.

Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.

“She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children,” Krasley’s obituary reads.

Instead of flowers, Krasley’s family is encouraging donations to mental health charities in her honor.

Krasley is survived by her wife Beth, mother Cathy Devereux and sister Ali Samuels.

“My 600lb Life” follows the emotional and physical journeys of extremely obese people who undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
As COVID cases soar, governor announces tough new vaccine rules for all state and county workers
When vaccinations slowed down, Pastor Kevin Kondo said it was time to step up their efforts.
Hawaii reports 655 new COVID infections, in highest single-day total since pandemic began
Officials open investigation after Coast Guard member found dead on Oahu
HNN FILE
32 residents contract COVID after attending mainland volleyball tournaments
HNN FILE
Governor doesn’t support new restrictions on business, but some changes could be coming

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police
The state may consider the return of some restrictions to battle the latest spike in COVID cases.
With COVID cases surging, some old restrictions and measures may come back
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 young siblings die in St. Louis-area fire
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Biden nudges Senate over ‘historic’ $1T infrastructure bill